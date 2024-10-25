Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Receives $28.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.94.

Several research firms have recently commented on TOST. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush raised Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Toast from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Toast from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Insider Transactions at Toast

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Aman Narang sold 1,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $44,544.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,132,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,184,992. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Aman Narang sold 1,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $44,544.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,132,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,184,992. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 2,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $79,922.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 177,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,938,505.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,387,269 shares of company stock worth $38,394,140 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the first quarter worth $5,078,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in Toast during the 1st quarter valued at about $754,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Toast by 39.7% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 24,164 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the first quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,880,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,469,000 after buying an additional 280,418 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of Toast stock opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of -103.55 and a beta of 1.76. Toast has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.33.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Toast’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

