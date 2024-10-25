Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOST. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $9,117,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 177,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,404,436.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $9,117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 177,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,404,436.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 1,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $44,544.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,132,708 shares in the company, valued at $27,184,992. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,387,269 shares of company stock worth $38,394,140 over the last 90 days. 13.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TOST opened at $30.03 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of -103.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush upgraded Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.94.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

