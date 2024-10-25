Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) PT Raised to C$31.00 at Desjardins

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TPZ. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$29.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.50 to C$33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital downgraded shares of Topaz Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.04.

Topaz Energy Price Performance

TPZ stock opened at C$27.21 on Wednesday. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of C$18.03 and a 1 year high of C$27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The stock has a market cap of C$3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.45.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.05. Topaz Energy had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of C$78.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$80.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy will post 0.2019855 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

