Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Stock Position Raised by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 13.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth $343,000. Fox Hill Wealth Management acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth $1,879,000. Finally, Optas LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 8.0% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $170.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.98. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $159.04 and a fifty-two week high of $255.23.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $2.34. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $75.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

