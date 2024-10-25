TransAlta (TSE:TA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.84 and traded as high as C$14.15. TransAlta shares last traded at C$14.08, with a volume of 536,615 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TA. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.17.

TransAlta Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.84.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.11. TransAlta had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of C$582.00 million during the quarter.

TransAlta Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

Insider Transactions at TransAlta

In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.92, for a total value of C$278,400.00. In other news, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 48,833 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total transaction of C$536,674.67. Also, Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.92, for a total value of C$278,400.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,217 shares of company stock worth $1,397,220. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

See Also

