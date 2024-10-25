Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.69.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RIG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

In related news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $10,460,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,574,894 shares in the company, valued at $468,476,695.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Transocean news, Director Perestroika bought 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $6,195,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 91,074,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,139,312.22. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika bought 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $10,460,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,574,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,476,695.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 13.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,982,142 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $433,208,000 after acquiring an additional 429,950 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Transocean by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 56,119,489 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $300,239,000 after buying an additional 375,450 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Transocean by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,334,990 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $290,984,000 after buying an additional 7,320,672 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,725,995 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $196,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856,414 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 7.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,013,964 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $106,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,747 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. Transocean has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Transocean had a negative net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Transocean’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

