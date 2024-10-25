TSE:WDO FY2024 EPS Increased by National Bank Financial

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ FY2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WDO. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.25 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Ventum Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.05 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.38.

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$13.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.08. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$7.03 and a 52-week high of C$14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$127.80 million during the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.68%.

In related news, Senior Officer Frederic Mercier-Langevin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.46, for a total value of C$67,300.00. In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Frederic Mercier-Langevin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.46, for a total transaction of C$67,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Rajbir Gill sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.47, for a total transaction of C$43,645.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,991 shares of company stock worth $235,103. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

