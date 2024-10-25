Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.22.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TWST

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

In other Twist Bioscience news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $115,198.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,721,297.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $35,789.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,068,728.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $115,198.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,721,297.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,704,396 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 0.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of TWST stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.77. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $60.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average is $44.58.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.40 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 74.63% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Free Report

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.