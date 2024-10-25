TXNM Energy (TXNM) and Its Rivals Critical Comparison

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) is one of 103 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare TXNM Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TXNM Energy and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TXNM Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75 TXNM Energy Competitors 1053 4722 4585 91 2.36

TXNM Energy currently has a consensus price target of $47.75, indicating a potential upside of 6.73%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 3.11%. Given TXNM Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TXNM Energy is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dividends

91.7% of TXNM Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of TXNM Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

TXNM Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. TXNM Energy pays out 170.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Electric services” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 68.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TXNM Energy and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TXNM Energy $1.94 billion $88.35 million 49.17 TXNM Energy Competitors $1,251.01 billion $582.15 million 2.75

TXNM Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than TXNM Energy. TXNM Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares TXNM Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TXNM Energy 4.50% 10.15% 2.36% TXNM Energy Competitors 1.41% 7.60% 1.54%

Volatility and Risk

TXNM Energy has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TXNM Energy’s competitors have a beta of -1.03, meaning that their average share price is 203% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TXNM Energy beats its competitors on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

TXNM Energy Company Profile

TXNM Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment owns and leases communications, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, and nuclear fuel and waste, as well as solar, wind, geothermal, and battery storage energy sources. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. The segment also owns and leases vehicles, service facilities, and office locations throughout its service territory. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers and end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. The company was formerly known as PNM Resources, Inc and changed its name to TXNM Energy, Inc. in August 2024. TXNM Energy, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

