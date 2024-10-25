UBS Group Boosts Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $64.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Victory Capital from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Victory Capital from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Victory Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Victory Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

VCTR stock opened at $59.29 on Tuesday. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $61.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.60.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $219.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.82 million. Research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Victory Capital by 486.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 53.2% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in Victory Capital by 157.9% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Victory Capital by 50.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in Victory Capital by 200.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

