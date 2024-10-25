United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.05.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W upgraded United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 59,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UPS opened at $138.35 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $123.12 and a 1-year high of $163.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.36%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

