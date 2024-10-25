United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.05.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W upgraded United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
United Parcel Service Price Performance
NYSE UPS opened at $138.35 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $123.12 and a 1-year high of $163.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.
United Parcel Service Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.36%.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
Featured Articles
