Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 240.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLED. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 629.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,550,000 after purchasing an additional 232,503 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 4.7% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 23,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.88.

Shares of OLED opened at $201.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $133.67 and a one year high of $237.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.46 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 35.74%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

