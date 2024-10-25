Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 88.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $209,000.

OUNZ opened at $26.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.59. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12.

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

