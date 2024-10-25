Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748,758 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after buying an additional 466,457 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,493,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,904,000 after acquiring an additional 178,692 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,425,000 after acquiring an additional 199,355 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,698,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,612,000 after acquiring an additional 178,450 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $197.92 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $201.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.08. The stock has a market cap of $85.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

