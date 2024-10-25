Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,612,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $129.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.10. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $131.85. The stock has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.