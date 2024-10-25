Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,958 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,085,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,137,000 after purchasing an additional 28,998,773 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 185.0% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,029,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,696,000 after buying an additional 2,615,725 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,922,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,476,000 after buying an additional 1,033,360 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 859,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,905,000 after buying an additional 514,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,877,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,002,000 after buying an additional 313,557 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $52.29 and a 1-year high of $63.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2041 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

