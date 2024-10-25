Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Baird R W raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.63.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

VRNS stock opened at $56.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.68. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $60.58.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $130.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.83 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

In other Varonis Systems news, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 75,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $3,828,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 494,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,219,578.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varonis Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,915,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,336,000 after buying an additional 1,070,821 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 116,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 782,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,918,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

