Vicor’s (VICR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
Vicor Price Performance
VICR opened at $46.41 on Wednesday. Vicor has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.54.
Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $93.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.23 million. Vicor had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.
Insider Transactions at Vicor
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,477,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $111,336,000 after purchasing an additional 285,699 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 93,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 22,797 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 16,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.
About Vicor
Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.
