Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Stock Position Reduced by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 650,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,661 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $19,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 73,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 31,884 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $957,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 591.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 42,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,530.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on VIRT shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.38. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $33.55.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.