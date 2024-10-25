Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 72.49 ($0.94) and traded as high as GBX 74.28 ($0.96). Vodafone Group Public shares last traded at GBX 73.60 ($0.96), with a volume of 19,245,310 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Friday, July 12th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 75.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 72.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,840.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.54.

In other Vodafone Group Public news, insider Van Boxmeer purchased 62,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £45,264.24 ($58,769.46). In related news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 620,878 shares of Vodafone Group Public stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90), for a total value of £428,405.82 ($556,226.72). Also, insider Van Boxmeer bought 62,867 shares of Vodafone Group Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £45,264.24 ($58,769.46). Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

