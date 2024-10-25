Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Holdings Increased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 10.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vontier by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Vontier by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vontier by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE VNT opened at $34.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $45.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). Vontier had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.43 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Argus cut Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

