Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,330 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

JPM opened at $224.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.96 and its 200-day moving average is $205.09. The company has a market cap of $646.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $225.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

