Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 412.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 58,261 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 46,889 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 81.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,335 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

