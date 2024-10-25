Walker Asset Management LLC Buys 29 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,810 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 87,091.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,463,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,041,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448,888 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,031,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,210,000 after purchasing an additional 453,939 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,972,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,243,000 after buying an additional 335,560 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,280,000 after buying an additional 648,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $891.66 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $547.61 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $921.12 and its 200 day moving average is $860.74. The company has a market capitalization of $847.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,002.24.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

