Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,588 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 2.4% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,717,000 after acquiring an additional 274,229,968 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Walmart by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,421,342,000 after acquiring an additional 36,625,314 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,282,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,704,000 after acquiring an additional 644,353 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,766,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,881,000 after acquiring an additional 484,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Walmart by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,184,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,946,000 after acquiring an additional 834,005 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $83.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $667.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.71 and its 200-day moving average is $70.08. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $83.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $166,624.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 457,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,915,110.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $166,624.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 457,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,915,110.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,295,088 shares of company stock valued at $955,284,831. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.51.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

