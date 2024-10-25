Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Lifted to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $34.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $36.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.87. The company has a market cap of $593.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $103.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Washington Trust Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 82.66%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 4,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.