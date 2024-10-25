Wedbush Upgrades Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) to “Hold”

Wedbush upgraded shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ETSY. Wolfe Research began coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Etsy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $48.63 on Monday. Etsy has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $89.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.20 and its 200-day moving average is $58.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $73,751.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,257.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,798.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $73,751.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $30,257.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,619 shares of company stock worth $300,670. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 304.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,402,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,296 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,215,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,623,000 after acquiring an additional 734,200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,764,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,964,000 after acquiring an additional 721,454 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,100,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,875,000 after acquiring an additional 721,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,685,000 after purchasing an additional 517,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

