Western Alaska Minerals (CVE:WAM) Shares Up 4% – Here’s What Happened

Western Alaska Minerals Corp. (CVE:WAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.78. Approximately 12,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 61,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Western Alaska Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 3.59.

Western Alaska Minerals (CVE:WAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03).

About Western Alaska Minerals

Western Alaska Minerals Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Round Top Property that consists of 92 state mineral claims located in the Mount McKinley and Nulato mining districts of Alaska; the Honker Property that consists of 24 state mineral claims located in the Mount McKinley mining district of Alaska; and the Illinois Creek Mine Project covering a total area of approximately 73,000 acres located in Alaska.

