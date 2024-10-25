What is Cormark’s Forecast for TSE:INE Q3 Earnings?

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report issued on Monday, October 21st. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Cormark has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share.

INE has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Securities lowered shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.56.

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

TSE:INE opened at C$9.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 428.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.57. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.05 and a 52 week high of C$10.96. The firm has a market cap of C$1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.36.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of C$239.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$256.60 million.

Innergex Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.38%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

