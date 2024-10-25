What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for SFNC Q4 Earnings?

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Simmons First National in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Simmons First National’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.91 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Simmons First National from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens upgraded Simmons First National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simmons First National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SFNC

Simmons First National Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38. Simmons First National has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $23.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simmons First National

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 161.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 2,045.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO David W. Garner sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $76,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,928.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.