What is Desjardins’ Forecast for TSE:CNR FY2024 Earnings?

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.28 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.32. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.19 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.05 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $9.87 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $10.86 EPS.

CNR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$176.00 to C$169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$171.07.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$153.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$143.16 and a 1-year high of C$181.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$157.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$164.33.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 32.02%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian National Railway

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$157.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,539.88. In other news, Director Susan C. Jones bought 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$162.05 per share, with a total value of C$199,324.82. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$157.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,539.88. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.