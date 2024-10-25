What is Noble Financial’s Estimate for EuroDry Q3 Earnings?

Get EuroDry alerts:

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EuroDry in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.58. Noble Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EuroDry’s current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for EuroDry’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.75). EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $17.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.89 million.

EuroDry Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EuroDry

NASDAQ EDRY opened at $19.01 on Thursday. EuroDry has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $53.91 million, a P/E ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 0.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EuroDry stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.76% of EuroDry worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EuroDry

(Get Free Report)

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company fleet consisted of 13 drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Kamsarmax, five Ultramax drybulk carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a total cargo carrying capacity of 918,502 dwt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.