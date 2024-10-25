What is Scotiabank’s Forecast for Interfor Q3 Earnings?

Get Interfor alerts:

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Interfor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson expects that the company will earn ($1.58) per share for the quarter. Scotiabank currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Interfor’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.17) by C($0.30). The firm had revenue of C$771.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$774.00 million. Interfor had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IFP. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Interfor from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities lowered shares of Interfor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Interfor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.00.

Shares of IFP opened at C$20.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.89. Interfor has a twelve month low of C$15.35 and a twelve month high of C$26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.54.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

