What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for AES FY2024 Earnings?

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of AES in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.94 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.92. The consensus estimate for AES’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AES’s FY2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.32. AES has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $22.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in AES during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in AES by 59.1% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in AES by 102.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AES during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

