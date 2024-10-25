What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for TDS FY2026 Earnings?

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note issued on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Telephone and Data Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE TDS opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.73. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,248,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $224,762,000 after acquiring an additional 565,371 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,359 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 86,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 17,825 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 86,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

