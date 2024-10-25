What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for TDS FY2026 Earnings?

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDSFree Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note issued on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Telephone and Data Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE TDS opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.73. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,248,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $224,762,000 after acquiring an additional 565,371 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,359 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 86,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 17,825 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 86,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Earnings History and Estimates for Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS)

