Whittier Trust Co. Buys 271 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 22.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,150,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,988 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,157,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,885 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 473.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,649,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,460 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 301,500.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,809,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $213,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,566,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $892,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.85.

MU stock opened at $106.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $118.48 billion, a PE ratio of -75.25 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.88 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.39%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

