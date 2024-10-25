Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Hexcel by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hexcel from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Hexcel from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hexcel from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.77.

NYSE:HXL opened at $62.82 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $77.09. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

