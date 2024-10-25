Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires New Shares in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 530 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter worth $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $130.81 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $139.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.26 and its 200-day moving average is $120.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

