Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 45.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FITB. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $45.71.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,724. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

