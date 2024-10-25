Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 36.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 60.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IGF opened at $54.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.50. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $41.26 and a 12 month high of $55.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

