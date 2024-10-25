Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Invests $45,000 in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWAN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,912,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,158 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $858,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,359,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,126,000 after acquiring an additional 971,920 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 35.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 16,391,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,962,000 after buying an additional 4,304,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 389.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average is $21.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.38, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $106.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Clearwater Analytics’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $489,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,860,991.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Clearwater Analytics news, Director Galibier Purchaser, Llc sold 1,784,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $43,144,760.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $489,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,860,991.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,879,543 shares of company stock worth $247,145,339 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CWAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

