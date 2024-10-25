Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 278 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 226.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8,766.7% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

EMB stock opened at $91.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.22. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.54 and a fifty-two week high of $93.97.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3682 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

