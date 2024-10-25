Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the second quarter worth approximately $79,698,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $84,672,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 827.8% in the second quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,450,000 after acquiring an additional 803,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 25.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,221,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,702,000 after acquiring an additional 648,547 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 30.4% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,416,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,039,000 after purchasing an additional 563,057 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $61.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.24.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GXO shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.91.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

