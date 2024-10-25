Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,314,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,028,829,000 after buying an additional 65,428 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trex by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,973,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,288,000 after acquiring an additional 60,405 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex by 7.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,843,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,631,000 after purchasing an additional 122,658 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Trex by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,224,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,752,000 after purchasing an additional 92,563 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Trex by 0.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,144,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TREX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Trex from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Trex from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens downgraded Trex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Trex Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of TREX stock opened at $64.16 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $101.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $376.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.87 million. Trex had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

