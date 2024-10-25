Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 794.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at $81,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 24.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARW shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $133.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.02. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.26. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.51 and a twelve month high of $137.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.62. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

