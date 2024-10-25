Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AOA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 30,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter.

AOA opened at $77.87 on Friday. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $79.26. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.09.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

