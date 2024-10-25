Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 1,518 Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 200.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTO. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the 3rd quarter valued at $644,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 314,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after buying an additional 20,935 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the third quarter worth $68,000. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTO stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average of $28.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Rentokil Initial plc has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $34.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

