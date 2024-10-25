Whittier Trust Co. Sells 193 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 3.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,620,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,899,000 after buying an additional 57,887 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 16.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 39,000.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth $208,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at J&J Snack Foods

In related news, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.95, for a total value of $3,359,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other J&J Snack Foods news, VP Mary Lou Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.59, for a total value of $254,385.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 742 shares in the company, valued at $125,835.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.95, for a total value of $3,359,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $166.04 on Friday. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $133.23 and a twelve month high of $176.38. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $439.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.92 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

J&J Snack Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

