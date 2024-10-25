Whittier Trust Co. Sells 300 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPMD. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,573,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 162,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 85,419 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 805.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 75,537 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,075,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,648,000 after acquiring an additional 47,980 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPMD opened at $54.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.58. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

