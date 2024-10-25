William Blair Predicts Starbucks’ Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.48.

SBUX opened at $97.15 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.87%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 498.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

